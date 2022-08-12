House Sends Landmark Tax And Climate Bill To Biden

By Asha Glover (August 12, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The House on Friday passed the tax, climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Lawmakers passed the bill 220-207 along party lines nearly one week after the Senate passed the bill with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris. "The rich will finally pay their fair share," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday. Above, Pelosi spoke at her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) "Today is really a glorious day for us," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters ahead of the vote Friday. The bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS