Judge Issues Mixed Ruling In Salix, Norwich Patent Row

By Adam Lidgett (August 11, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has found that Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s proposed generic version of a treatment for a neurological disorder linked to liver disease would induce infringement of various Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. patents, but also determined that claims in other Salix patents on the product were not valid. According to Wednesday court filings, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews issued a mixed ruling, finding for instance that Norwich would induce infringement of a trio of Salix patents in relation to Norwich's bid to get approval for a generic version of certain rifaximin tablets. There, the judge upheld those patents, determining that...

