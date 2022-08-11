Fla. Firm Fundraiser For Trial Judge Doesn't Trigger DQ

By Andrew Strickler (August 11, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A law firm that hosts a fundraiser for a judge's reelection campaign while one of its lawyers is in active litigation in the judge's court is engaged in "ordinary" election activity, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday. In a ruling backing a Miami judge's decision not to recuse himself from a real estate dispute, a three-judge Third District panel drew a distinction between "limited" lawyer involvement in judicial campaigns and more extensive activities — as when a lawyer acts as a judge's campaign treasurer — that might require the judge to step aside. The circumstances in the current case, which involves...

