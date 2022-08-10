Calif. Justice Guerrero Tapped As State's 1st Latina Top Judge

By Lauren Berg (August 10, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated state Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero — the high court's first Latina jurist — to serve as the state's next top justice, following Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye's decision last month to step down in January 2023. Justice Guerrero, 50, who will also be the court's first Latina chief justice if confirmed, was elevated to the high court earlier this year after serving on California's Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, for nearly five years, according to a news statement. "Justice Guerrero has established herself as a widely respected jurist with a formidable intellect...

