Hawaii Gas Co. Says Insurer Must Cover Climate Change Suits

By Hope Patti (August 11, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit must provide coverage to a gasoline company facing allegations that it is responsible for the damaging effects of global warming, a Honolulu-based Sunoco subsidiary told a Hawaii federal court, saying the insurer breached the insurance contract by denying coverage. Aloha Petroleum is seeking a declaration that it is covered for local governments' claims that the company and others are responsible for the effects of global warming due to their failure to warn of the hazards of fossil fuels. (Jenny Sathngam/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Aloha Petroleum said in a complaint filed Wednesday that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh,...

