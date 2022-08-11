Debevoise Should Get Win In Phishing Bait Suit, Judge Says

By Tracey Read (August 11, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP deserves an early win in a trademark suit against two website domains using its name to create phishing emails to try to steal people's sensitive personal information, a Virginia federal judge recommended Wednesday. Debevoise filed suit in December accusing domains debevoise-law.com and debevoise-laws.com of ripping off its trademarks to fool people into thinking they are receiving emails from real attorneys. The domains should be transferred to Debevoise's name, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis said in his proposed order granting the law firm's motion for default judgment. In addition, Judge Davis noted that the defendants failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS