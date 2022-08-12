Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

A Law Firm's Guide To Avoiding Client Conflicts

By Mark Hinderks (August 12, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Unlike other businesses, law firms face conflict of interest rules that may derail or affect a merger, or that may cause them to lose a new or even an existing client.

Consider three scenarios:

Business A desires to merge with Business B. However, one of Business A's customers is involved in litigation against one of Business B's customers.

Business A desires to do business with a new customer that would significantly enhance its revenue, but a different customer that has done or now does a smaller amount of business with A is in an intellectual property dispute with A's prospective new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!