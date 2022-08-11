SEC Sues Utah Securities Firm Over $54M Client Asset Move

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 11, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Utah securities firm faces U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it violated federal anti-fraud provisions when it transferred roughly $54 million in client assets from client accounts to state unclaimed property accounts, the regulator has announced. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Nevada federal court, the SEC claimed that Salt Lake City-headquartered Alpine Securities Corp., its former CEO Christopher Doubek and its current Chief Operating Officer Joseph Walsh are variously liable for aspects of the alleged scheme, which occurred in 2019. "Alpine eventually returned these securities to its customers, but not until it received numerous customer complaints and inquiries...

