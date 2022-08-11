Payment Tech Biz Kicks Off $100M Share Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (August 11, 2022, 1:31 PM BST) -- Network International Holdings said on Thursday that it will launch a buyback of up to $100 million of its shares to return excess cash to investors as the payments technology company reported strong first-half earnings. Network International Holdings PLC has tapped financial services giant Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. to carry out the first $50 million tranche of the buyback program between Aug. 15 and Feb. 17, 2023. The second portion of the buyback will begin after the first is completed, Network International said. Nandan Mer, chief executive of Network International, said his company's revenue grew 31% to $205 million in the first six months of...

