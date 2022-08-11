Ladbrokes Owner Buys Croatian Gambling Co. For €600M

By Najiyya Budaly (August 11, 2022, 11:42 AM BST) -- Sports betting group Entain PLC said Thursday that it will pay €600 million ($620 million) in cash for its new central and eastern European venture as it moves to take ownership of Croatian gambling company SuperSport Group. The company behind the Ladbrokes chain of betting shops has said it will pay €600 million ($620 million) for a new venture to expand its business in Europe. (iStock.com/yujie chen) Entain PLC, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and owns the Ladbrokes chain of betting shops, said it has joined up with a Czech investment firm, Emma Capital, to start a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS