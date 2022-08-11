Bankers' Body Urges Rethink On 'Complex' Debt Scheme

By Alex Davidson (August 11, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- A new type of consumer debt plan proposed by HM Treasury could make it too difficult for customers to keep up payments and should be simplified, a financial trade body said on Thursday. UK Finance, which represents 300 firms in the sector, said that the Treasury's Statutory Debt Repayment Plan for allowing an individual's debts to be combined into a single scheme must exclude all arrears on secured loans such as mortgages. Without this provision, mortgage lenders would have to make significant changes to their systems to provide some necessary extra information to customers, distinguishing between arrears covered by the new...

