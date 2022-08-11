Pensions Firm Drafts Ex-Council of Mortgage Lenders Exec

By Irene Madongo (August 11, 2022, 3:34 PM BST) -- Workplace retirement savings provider NOW: Pensions Ltd. said Thursday that it has appointed Paul Smee of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to its board of directors, as it prepares for the roll-out of the next stages of the pensions auto-enrollment program. Smee, who took up his role on Aug. 1, replaces Laurie Edmans, the company said. The new non-executive director is also a board member of the Regulator of Social Housing, a property watchdog. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission regulates the financial services industry in the British Overseas Territory. Smee said he is impressed by the company "and its contribution to the...

