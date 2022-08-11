Aviva Completes £385M Acquisition Of Succession Wealth

By Dawood Fakhir (August 11, 2022, 4:35 PM BST) -- Insurance giant Aviva PLC said Thursday that it has completed the £385 million ($470 million) acquisition of Succession Wealth Management Ltd., sealing a deal that was disclosed in March. The transaction required approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. It was not clear when that was granted. Aviva said the addition of the wealth adviser will benefit its six million pensions and savings customers. "The acquisition significantly enhances Aviva's presence in the fast-growing U.K. wealth market and expands Aviva's ability to offer high-quality financial advice to a significant number of its six million pension and savings customers without an existing adviser," the...

