City Must Boost Boardroom And Exec Diversity, Report Warns

By Joel Poultney (August 11, 2022, 1:01 PM BST) -- All companies in the professional and financial services sector must widen the pipeline of socioeconomic diversity to help narrow the class divide in senior employment positions, a new government-commissioned report has warned. The City of London socioeconomic diversity taskforce released a report on Wednesday setting out how people from less affluent backgrounds are underrepresented at the highest level across the sector. The taskforce classified senior positions as board and executive committee members, partners or those "two levels down." The group was led by the City of London Corp., the governing body of London's main financial district. The report found that 64% of...

