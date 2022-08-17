5 Questions For Sidley Austin's Tom Thesing

By Silvia Martelli (August 17, 2022, 2:13 PM BST) -- Sidley Austin LLP's London managing partner Tom Thesing said he followed his litigator brother into the field, but decided it wasn't for him. Tom Thesing As an intern in a litigation group, he didn't like the fact that cases "dragged on for years and years." He ultimately realized that he was a much better fit for mergers and acquisitions because his mind "works in shorter snippets." "I like doing deals that are three months, six months, nine months — the notion of being on a case for four years didn't really grow on me," Thesing said. The decision paid off: Thesing...

