Coats Group Raises £92M To Tie Up Shoe-Maker Acquisition

By Najiyya Budaly (August 11, 2022, 3:34 PM BST) -- Coats Group said Thursday that it has raised over £92 million ($113 million) through selling new shares, to fund its €115 million ($119 million) acquisition of German sustainable footwear company Rhenoflex GmbH. The industrial thread manufacturer, which is listed on the FTSE 250 index of the London Stock Exchange, said that it has sold 144,557,948 new shares through a secondary placing with institutional investors at 63.5 pence each. The investors included the company's directors and Liontrust Asset Management PLC, which already owns more than 10% of Coats, the group said. Coats Group PLC, which is based near London, also sold 682,052 new...

