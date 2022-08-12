3 Things State Tax Pros Should Know About The Inflation Act

By Maria Koklanaris (August 12, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- State tax professionals are still digesting Democrats' tax, climate and health care legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act, but at first blush, they see several provisions that could have a significant effect on states. Provisions that would give $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service, enact a corporate alternative minimum tax, extend excess business loss limitations and create opportunities for federal credits would all have at least some implications for state taxation. Meanwhile, an extension of the $10,000 limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes paid was temporarily part of Senate Democrats' agreement but removed in favor...

