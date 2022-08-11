Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Filed Pollution Coverage Suit Too Soon, Oil Co. Says

By Emily Enfinger (August 11, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An oil disposal company asked an Alabama federal judge to toss its insurer's coverage suit over two underlying pollution cases, asserting that the insurer's attempt to dodge coverage is "plainly premature" because no judgments have been filed in either of the state court suits.

Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. is defending the oil disposal company, Delta Oil Services Inc., in the pollution lawsuits under a reservation of rights but is seeking a declaration that it doesn't have a duty to defend or indemnify the oil company. Delta Oil argued Wednesday that those matters aren't "ripe for adjudication" and so the insurer's suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!