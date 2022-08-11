Insurer Filed Pollution Coverage Suit Too Soon, Oil Co. Says

By Emily Enfinger (August 11, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An oil disposal company asked an Alabama federal judge to toss its insurer's coverage suit over two underlying pollution cases, asserting that the insurer's attempt to dodge coverage is "plainly premature" because no judgments have been filed in either of the state court suits. Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. is defending the oil disposal company, Delta Oil Services Inc., in the pollution lawsuits under a reservation of rights but is seeking a declaration that it doesn't have a duty to defend or indemnify the oil company. Delta Oil argued Wednesday that those matters aren't "ripe for adjudication" and so the insurer's suit...

