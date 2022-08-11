Drummond Strikes $3.65M Deal In Ala. Water Pollution Suit

By Morgan Conley (August 11, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Drummond Co. agreed to clean up the site of an abandoned coal mine in Alabama, contribute $1 million to fund a river improvement project, and cover $2.65 million of an environmental group's legal bills to end a Clean Water Act citizen suit blaming the site for pollution in a nearby river. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon signed off Wednesday on the deal Drummond Company Inc. reached with Black Warrior Riverkeeper. The environmental nonprofit accused Drummond of continuous and unpermitted discharges of acidic runoff and mine drainage that polluted the Locust Fork, a major tributary of the Black Warrior River....

