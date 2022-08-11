CFPB Says Firms With Lax Data Security Could Face Its Wrath

By Jon Hill (August 11, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that financial companies with weak information security protocols may be violating its ban on unfair practices and can be held liable accordingly. In a newly released circular, the CFPB said that the failure of a bank or nonbank financial firm to adequately safeguard its customers' personal data can meet the criteria for unfairness under the Consumer Financial Protection Act, which prohibits unfair, deceptive and abusive acts or practices. The circular also highlighted several examples of basic security measures that the CFPB said could help firms minimize their risk of potential unfairness liability. Those measures...

