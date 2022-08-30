Fla. Man Says Wells Fargo Added Surprise Legal Fees To Loan

By Carolina Bolado (August 30, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Miami businessman took the stand Tuesday to tell a state judge how he was shocked at the $100,000 bill for legal fees Wells Fargo tacked on to a payoff letter for a mortgage on a commercial property, saying the bank repeatedly refused to justify the expenses. In a bench trial before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz, Vladimir Galkin was the first witness to take the stand in his long-running suit against the bank over the legal fees it demanded when Galkin paid off the mortgage on a New Jersey warehouse property. "I was shocked at the amount," he said. "All...

