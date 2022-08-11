Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto In Escrow, Ethics Board Says

By Elise Hansen (August 11, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Ohio attorneys may hold cryptocurrency in escrow when representing clients, but they must keep funds segregated and ensure they're not facilitating illegal activity, the state's Board of Professional Conduct said in one of the few advisory opinions to address the question. Traditional financial institutions don't accept or exchange cryptocurrency, so funds can't be placed in a lawyer's trust account, the opinion noted. And since the Internal Revenue Service treats cryptocurrency as property, not monetary funds, the cryptocurrency can't be deposited in a client trust account unless it's first converted into U.S. funds, the Aug. 5 opinion said. Cryptocurrency's treatment as property...

