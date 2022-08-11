Ark. High Court Orders Pot Legalization Question On Ballot

By Sam Reisman (August 11, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Arkansas' highest court on Wednesday ordered state officials to provisionally place a marijuana legalization question on the ballot while a legal challenge to the measure plays out. "The secretary of state is ordered to conditionally certify petitioners' proposed initiated amendment pending this court's decision in this case," the Arkansas Supreme Court said in an unsigned decision. At issue in the dispute is the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners' decision not to certify the name of the legalization initiative, even though advocates had gathered the requisite signatures required for consideration and had submitted the proposal on time to Secretary of State Brad Thurston....

