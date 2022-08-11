Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ruling Saving Claims In UMinn Data IP

By Britain Eakin (August 11, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that one claim in a University of Minnesota data patent was invalid as anticipated, but two additional claims were not shown to be invalid by challengers LSI Corp. and Avago Technologies. A three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion that the board's April 2021 decision was supported by substantial evidence. There were two main issues in the appeal — whether the board erred in determining that an earlier patent called Okada did not anticipate the two additional claims, and if the board wrongly disqualified another prior art patent...

