Quinn Emanuel Launches New Dallas Office With 7 Attys

By Jack Rodgers (August 11, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has opened an office in Dallas, the firm announced Thursday, with seven attorneys staffing a building near Reverchon Park. Karl Stern, Elinor C. Sutton and Will Thompson will be partners in the Dallas office, with additional hires expected, the firm said, adding that it had leased space for the operation at 3100 McKinnon St. John B. Quinn, the firm's chairman, said in a statement that the firm was pleased to have launched a space in Dallas. "It's a market we've had our eye on for a long time," Quinn said. "Our Houston and Austin offices...

