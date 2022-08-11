Viatris Asks Fed. Circ. To Revive Hypertension Drug IP Fight

By Jasmin Jackson (August 11, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Viatris has urged the Federal Circuit to reverse a lower court decision blocking its planned generic in rival Actelion's patent suit over blood pressure treatment Veletri, contending that a district judge relied on faulty claim construction. Viatris Inc. — formerly Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. — said in an opening brief Tuesday that U.S. District Judge John Bailey incorrectly held in June that its proposed generic version of the blood pressure medicine would violate two drug patents asserted by Actelion Pharmaceuticals in an infringement suit over Veletri. Viatris argued that Judge Bailey shouldn't have applied "principles of rounding" for described pH levels...

