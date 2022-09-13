Waco IP Atty Calls Pilot License His 'Secret Weapon'

By Dani Kass (September 13, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP partner David Henry has made his personal plane and flying services central to his patent litigation practice in Waco, Texas, where he set up shop long before it became a patent hotspot. By flying his Cessna 421 Golden Eagle to clients or courts, Henry said he's been able to bolster his practice, including by flying in to help with little notice, attending depositions in different places back to back and flying directly into smaller towns like Marshall, Texas. On a personal level, having his own plane has given Henry the freedom to live wherever he wants and...

