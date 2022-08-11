Va. Judge's 'Stupid' Aside May Land Immigrant A New Trial

By Alyssa Aquino (August 11, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ordered the Board of Immigration Appeals on Thursday to consider taking an immigration judge off a deportation case after she apparently derided as "laughable" and "so stupid" testimony from a man facing deportation that he lost fluency in his native language. The immigration judge's later refusal to cancel Rodolfo Tinoco Acevedo's deportation proceedings was backed by the BIA, which said that while it did "not condone" her remarks, the three convictions on the man's record for driving under the influence were too serious for him to win a rare cancellation of removal. But a three-judge panel on the...

