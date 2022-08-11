Cuomo Seeks Legal Fees In Suit Against NY AG James

By Abby Wargo (August 11, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued New York State Attorney General Letitia James, challenging her refusal to pick up the tab for his defense of an ongoing federal sex harassment suit and calling her report accusing him of creating a hostile work environment "deeply flawed." Cuomo filed a petition on Wednesday evening asking the court to reverse James' denial in April of his request to have the Empire State cover his defense in a lawsuit filed against him in February that accuses him of sexually harassing a state trooper while he was in office. In his petition, Cuomo said...

