Crypto Promoter's $12M Scam Fueled 'Lavish' Life, CFTC Says

By Elise Hansen (August 12, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Ohio man raised over $12 million from investors purportedly to trade digital assets, but instead used the funds for yacht rentals, luxury vacations and paying off new investors in a Ponzi-like scheme, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. Rathnakishore Giri lured over 150 customers into investing over $12 million and at least 10 bitcoins, saying he'd trade digital assets on their behalf, the CFTC told an Ohio federal court on Thursday. He and his two entities, SR Private Equity LLC and NBD Eidetic Capital LLC, didn't actually keep investors' funds separate from Giri's own, and only a portion of...

