Full Fed. Circ. Won't Mull USPTO Interim Director's Powers

By Adam Lidgett (August 11, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has shot down Arthrex's request to evaluate if former Patent Commissioner Drew Hirshfeld was allowed to conduct director reviews while he headed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office between leaders. In a short Thursday decision, the circuit court denied the rehearing petition, in which the medical device company argued that there are three instances that justify an acting officer under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, and Hirshfeld met none of them when taking on the director duties in between Andrei Iancu's January 2021 resignation and Kathi Vidal's April 2022 confirmation. No reasoning was given for the Thursday...

