Pa. Cannabis Banking Law Won't Allay Finance Industry Fears

By Michael Sampson (August 12, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- With the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking, or SAFE Banking, Act, stalled in Congress, Pennsylvania recently took matters into its own hands. On July 11, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed H.B. 331 into law, formally authorizing financial institutions and insurers to provide services to Pennsylvania's legitimate cannabis industry and generally prohibiting adverse state action against them solely for doing business with that industry. While this new law is of course a welcome development for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana industry, the unfortunate reality is that it is unlikely to have much, if any, practical effect. Unless and until the SAFE Banking Act or...

