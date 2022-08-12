Subpoena Blizzard Sets Stage For Musk-Twitter Trial In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (August 12, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- There are captains of finance, titans of tech, friends of Elon Musk, defenders of Twitter, financial firms, banks, lawyers and more, all caught in a blizzard of subpoenas tied to Twitter's lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court challenging Musk's attempt to terminate his $44 billion offer to buy the social media giant. Nearly 90 subpoenas blew through the Chancery Court between July 30 and Aug. 8, all related to Twitter's July 12 filing of a suit seeking to stop Musk from terminating his then-11-week-old offer. Musk made the offer April 25, but afterward accused Twitter of low-balling the percentage of the site's...

