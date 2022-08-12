Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monster Shouldn't Get $6M Fee Award For IP Win, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (August 12, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge recommended Thursday that a federal judge reject Monster Energy's request for $6 million attorney fees for beating Vital Pharmaceuticals' trade dress fight over its Bang energy drinks, finding that although Vital's case was ultimately found to be "weak," some claims were colorable and fees are not warranted.

In an 11-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt recommended that the district judge deny Monster's fee bid. The judge acknowledged that the case was vigorously litigated, but he noted that neither side was ever sanctioned for misconduct, and that there is no suggestion by the district judge that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!