Monster Shouldn't Get $6M Fee Award For IP Win, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (August 12, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge recommended Thursday that a federal judge reject Monster Energy's request for $6 million attorney fees for beating Vital Pharmaceuticals' trade dress fight over its Bang energy drinks, finding that although Vital's case was ultimately found to be "weak," some claims were colorable and fees are not warranted. In an 11-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt recommended that the district judge deny Monster's fee bid. The judge acknowledged that the case was vigorously litigated, but he noted that neither side was ever sanctioned for misconduct, and that there is no suggestion by the district judge that...

