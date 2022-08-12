Apple Jury Notes Shed Light On Misconduct Ahead Of Mistrial

By Gina Kim (August 12, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Jury notes entered Thursday from the trial for Pinn Inc.'s $42 million patent infringement suit over Apple's AirPods revealed two incidents of possible jury misconduct that may explain the judge's decision to declare a mistrial, including a juror doing outside research and another mocking up a demonstrative exhibit for deliberations. Soon after the California federal jury began deliberating around noon on Wednesday to decide whether Apple willfully and directly infringed on Pinn co-founder Seung Jin "Sean" Kim's invention for a wireless earbud device, the jury sent three notes to the court within a 20-minute timeframe that apparently led U.S. District Judge...

