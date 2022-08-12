Groups Ink Deal To End BLM Colo. Oil & Gas Plan Challenge

By Morgan Conley (August 12, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior agreed to stop new oil and gas leasing across 2.2 million acres of southwestern Colorado until additional environmental review and resource management plans are completed, in a settlement with environmental groups. The Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, fellow conservation groups and the federal government filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice Thursday. If approved by the court, their settlement would bring an end to litigation filed in August 2020 that accused the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and later the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, of neglecting to carefully consider how a long-term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS