Sackers Guides Boots On L&G £50M Pensions Buy-In Deal

By Irene Madongo (August 12, 2022, 3:26 PM BST) -- Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. said on Friday that it has agreed a full pension scheme buy-in worth £50 million (£60.7 million) with the retirement savings plan of British pharmacy giant Boots UK Ltd. The deal with the Boots Supplementary Pension Plan covers the benefits of more than 110 pension members, according to L&G, which said it has provided investment management services to the plan for more than 20 years. Under a buy-in, a policy is held by the trustees of a retirement savings plan and is effectively an asset which pays the members' benefits. Aysha Patel, new business origination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS