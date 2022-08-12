City, Lawyers Weigh Fixes To Financial Services Bill

By Alex Davidson (August 12, 2022, 11:23 AM BST) -- The U.K. financial services sector is working behind the scenes to secure amendments to the draft Financial Services and Markets Bill to make the country's regulators more accountable for their rule-making and enforcement actions. London's financial sector believes that legislation giving finance watchdogs more power should be balanced with increased accountability. (iStock.com/SHansche) Banks, asset managers and insurers aim to make the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England more responsive to questions raised by government and Parliament. Lawmakers will prioritize the legislation when they get back from the long summer recess early next month. The industry has already found a sympathetic ear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS