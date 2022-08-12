Trio Deny Fencing Ming Vase In $3.5M Swiss Heist Case

By Sophia Dourou (August 12, 2022, 4:27 PM BST) -- Three men pled not guilty in London on Friday to conspiring to sell a multimillion-dollar Ming Dynasty vase stolen from a Swiss museum more than three years ago. Kaine Wright, 25, David Lamming, 30, and Leslie Nkhwa, 46, attended Southwark Crown Court accused of attempting to fence the artifact, which was stolen from the Baur Foundation's Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva. All three entered not guilty pleas to a count of conspiring alongside Stewart Ahearn, 43, to convert criminal property between July and October 2020, and were bailed ahead of their two-week trial set for July 2023. According to...

