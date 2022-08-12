Don't Miss It: Wachtell, Willkie Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Elaine Briseño (August 12, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Wachtell, Davis Polk Steer $3B Whirlpool Buy Of InSinkErator Whirlpool Corp., guided by Wachtell, will purchase food waste disposal manufacturer InSinkErator for $3 billion from Emerson Electric Co., which is being advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, the companies announced Aug. 8. InSinkErator also makes instant hot water dispensers. It will become a separate company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS