Jones Day, Ropes & Gray Lead $950M HIG-Avient Deal

By Renee Hickman (August 12, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Avient, a global provider of polymer materials, has sold its distribution business to H.I.G. Capital for $950 million, the company announced on Friday, in a deal guided by respective legal advisers Jones Day and Ropes & Gray. The divestiture comes after Avient announced in April that it was exploring the sale of its distribution business alongside the nearly $1.49 billion purchase of Royal DSM's protective materials business, including the Dyneema brand. The DSM business manufactures materials for applications such as cut-resistant gloves and body armor, according to its website. "The sale of the Distribution business and acquisition of DSM Protective Materials represent...

