EU Clears SSE Thermal, Equinor £341M Bid For Triton Power

By Najiyya Budaly (August 12, 2022, 4:19 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust watchdog said Friday that it has waved through the £341 million ($413 million) bid by U.K. energy company SSE Thermal and Norway's Equinor for Triton Power Holdings. The European Commission said it has approved the deal under the bloc's merger regulation, finding that the proposed deal "would raise no competition concerns." SSE Thermal, a subsidiary of SSE PLC — which is listed on the London Stock Exchange — and Norwegian state-owned Equinor ASA said in June that they plan to jointly own and run Triton Power. The operator of power stations in England and Wales is based in the Crown dependency...

