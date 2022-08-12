Ex-GC Says Energy Co. Has No Case In Trade Secrets Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 12, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of a solar company in New York asked a federal judge to toss a suit that the company brought in May, accusing the lawyer of stealing trade secrets from its digital cloud, arguing the company has no evidence to prove theft. Hilary Kao, the former general counsel for Onyx Renewable Partners LP, said the energy company is seeking to "game the federal judicial system" in order to "enhance its position" in litigation against his wife and the company's former president and CEO, Ja Kao, and the company does not specify the trade secrets Hilary Kao allegedly stole...

