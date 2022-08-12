Women's Team Nets Approval For $24M US Soccer Settlement

By David Steele (August 12, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Barring any extraordinary developments in the next four months, the U.S. women's national soccer team is one step away from officially receiving a $24 million payout from the U.S. Soccer Federation, after a California federal judge preliminarily approved their class settlement this week. In granting preliminary approval of the settlement — $22 million to the players, plus $2 million to fund and support future players, programs and development for women — U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner noted that the legal requirements for approval were all met, according to an order Thursday. Those legal requirements include the settlement being "a...

