5 State-Owned Chinese Cos. To Delist From NYSE

By Al Barbarino (August 12, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Five of China's largest state-owned companies announced plans Friday to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange amid an audit dispute with U.S. regulators that threatened to kick them and hundreds more Chinese companies off U.S. exchanges. The groups include three of the world's largest energy firms, an insurer and an aluminum producer, all of which cited the costs and burdens of maintaining their relatively small volume of shares on the exchange as reasons for the decision. PetroChina, Asia's largest producer of oil and gas, cited the "considerable administrative burden" of disclosure obligations associated with maintaining its listings — so-called...

