New Patent Bill Could Boost Diagnostics, But Needs Work

By Ryan Davis (August 12, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Patents on medical diagnostics have been repeatedly struck down under current patent eligibility standards, and while a new bill may help turn the tide if enacted, it needs revisions to ensure that methods of diagnosing disease can be patented, attorneys say. The office of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has said that one of the goals of the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act he introduced this month is to ensure that diagnostics inventions can be patented, after numerous decisions invalidating them over the past decade. However, the word "diagnostics" does not specifically appear in the bill. Attorneys said that other provisions could have...

