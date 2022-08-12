Meet Trump's New Hip-Hop Lawyer in Georgia Probe

By Andrew Strickler (August 12, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump is often accused of having contempt for the rule of law. But he is pretty comfortable with lawyers of all stripes, from conservative beltway insiders to conspiracy-minded fabulists. Trump's newest hire, according to various news outlets, is Atlanta attorney Drew Findling, a pro-choice, anti-mass incarceration advocate best known for representing hip-hop luminaries such as Cardi B. In a nod to the serious nature of the Georgia probe into election interference led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, Findling is also a criminal defense specialist with plenty of experience with executive-level clients facing conspiracy and public...

