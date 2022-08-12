Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Water Meter Patent Axed By PTAB

By Britain Eakin (August 12, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated 15 claims in a Kamstrup AS ultrasonic water meter patent challenged by Axioma Metering UAB, ruling that the board's decision is supported by substantial evidence. Denmark-based Kamstrup took issue with the board's claim constructions as laid out in its April 2021 decision, but a three-judge Federal Circuit panel held in a precedential opinion that the board's claim constructions were sound. According to the opinion, the patent covers "an ultrasonic flow meter housing in the form of a monolithic polymer structure being cast in one piece," and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS