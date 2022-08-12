Judge Orders Scam Claimants In $1B Surfside Deal To Court

By Carolina Bolado (August 12, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, has ordered the filers of hundreds of presumptively fraudulent claims against the $1 billion global settlement to show up in person in his courtroom to testify under oath. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman issued an order Wednesday evening requiring anyone who filed one of the 458 claims flagged by the condominium association's receiver as fraudulent to appear in court Aug. 24. Any claimant who does not show up will have their claims stricken, he said. Judge Hanzman issued the order shortly after hearing...

