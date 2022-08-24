Judge Strikes Fraudulent Claims From $1B Surfside Deal

By Carolina Bolado (August 24, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Florida judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the Champlain Towers South collapse struck hundreds of fraudulent claims made on the $1 billion global settlement by people with no connection to the condominium after they failed to show up Wednesday to testify under oath. At a hearing Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman struck all but two of the 458 claims that had been flagged by the condominium association's receiver as fraudulent after no one showed up to defend them. The two claims allowed were filed by a Jose A. Gonzalez, who the receiver determined had a legitimate claim against...

